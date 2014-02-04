Storm Team 4: Severe weather preparedness

Click here for Watches and Warnings.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 4 for the latest weather information on air and online.

LINK: Storm Track 4 Interactive Radar  

If warranted, Watch Live Streaming coverage here: https://ktiv.com/watch/ktiv-live-stream/

On the go, download the Storm Team 4 Weather App for iOS and Android. (Note: Link only works on a smartphone.)
See more information about the Storm Team 4 Weather App here: https://ktiv.com/2018/08/13/download-the-storm-team-4-weather-app/

Share your photos with us by emailing ktivnews@ktiv.com.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch-NWS meteorologists have determined that severe thunderstorms are likely to occur in your area. Watch the sky and stay tuned for NWS warnings.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning-NWS meteorologists have determined that a severe thunderstorm is occurring or likely to occur. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property.

Tornado Watch-NWS meteorologists have determined that tornadoes are possible in your area. Remain alert for approaching storms. Know if your location is in the watch area by listening to NOAA Weather Radio, visiting www.weather.gov or by tuning into your favorite radio or television weather information broadcast stations.

Tornado Warning-NWS meteorologists have determined that a tornado is occurring, or likely to occur within minutes, in the specified area. Warnings indicate imminent danger to life and property. 

KTIV Staff

KTIV Staff

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
22°
Yankton
27°
Spencer
20°
Norfolk
24°
Storm Lake
19°
Denison
23°
Sun and a little warmth coming

Sun and a little warmth coming

Wednesday will bring us some clearing and warming.

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Woodbury County hopes signs bring trucker compliance

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday to discuss several issues. One of the items on the agenda was the second

Update on response from the Diocese of Sioux City

The Diocese acknowledges the pain and confusion of parishioners, and is trying to reach out to as many people as

Dixon County authorities investigate an alleged stabbing and sexual assault

On December 1st, the Dixon County Sheriff's Office received a "911" call from a man on Johnson Street.

Wakefield, Nebraska man charged with sexual assault

A Wakefield, Nebraska man is arrested following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl at Graves

Museum shares articles from when former President George H. W. Bush came to Sioux City

Local curators say President George H.W. Bush visited Sioux City several times in 1987 and 1990.

Scroll to top
Skip to content