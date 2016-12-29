“WHAT’S COOKIN’?”: Decadent Brownie Trifle

1-9×13 pan of brownies.

1-8 ounce package cream cheese

1-7 ounce jar marshmallow crème

2-8 ounce Cool Whip

3 cups milk

2-3.3 ounce packages instant white chocolate pudding

1-12 ounce jar caramel topping



Method: Prepare brownies. Let cool and cut into one inch cubes.



Beat cream cheese at medium speed until creamy. Beat in marshmallow crème. Stir in Cool Whip. Set aside.

Stir 3 cups milk and two boxes instant white chocolate pudding. Stir in 8 ounce Cool Whip.



Layer brownies first, followed by 1/2 pudding mixture. Place 1/2 the Cool Whip mixture on top of the pudding mixture. Drizzle caramel on top

Repeat the layers. Top with caramel topping and chocolate curls or toffee topping. Place in refrigerator over night or for two to three

hours before serving. Store in refrigerator. Enjoy!!