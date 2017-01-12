“WHAT’S COOKIN’?”: No Excuses Smoothie from Hy-Vee

No Excuses Smoothie 
Serves 1. All you need: 
½ cup Hy-Vee light coconut milk 
½ cup Hy-Vee plain, non-fat Greek yogurt 
1/3 blood orange 
3 clementines 1 scoop Kura vanilla protein powder 

All you do:

1. Add coconut milk, yogurt, blood orange, clementines and protein powder to a blender and blend until smooth. 

Nutrition Facts per serving: 
420 calories, 10g fat, 1g saturated fat, (missing cholesterol), 170mg sodium 60g carbohydrates, 12g fiber, 46g sugars, 29g protein. Daily values: 250% vitamin C, 60% calcium Source: Kura™ 

As a new year begins, many people find themselves searching for convenient ways to lead a healthier lifestyle. Smoothies are a go-to option, as they are easily prepared and stored. But are they a healthy option? It depends. Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian, Corrinna, shows viewers how to build the perfect smoothie using KuraTM Smoothie Powder. 

