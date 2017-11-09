BPI President pledges $100,000 to USS Sioux City commissioning committee

Part of being the namesake of the USS Sioux City includes raising money for the commissioning, as well as, an educational fund.

Thursday, president of Beef Products Incorporated, Eldon Roth, announced a $100,000 pledge to the USS Sioux City.

Right now the USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee is trying to raise between $800,000 and $1 million for the USS Sioux City.

The committee says the $100,000 pledge is a huge contribution to their goal.

The pledge from BPI and company founder Eldon Roth will go towards a few different things.

“The money will flow to the USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee in the immediate future and, that money will be used not only for commissioning activities at the naval academy this coming Spring or Summer but also, to help establish a legacy fund focused on education for the sailors and members of the crew,” says Siouxland Chamber President and Co-Chair of the USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee Chris McGowan.

It’s something members of the USS Sioux City crew say they are grateful for.

“It is great, as we look forward towards commissioning it is good to know that we have the support of the City of Sioux City behind us as we look forward to commissioning the ship,” says CDR Chavius Lewis, Executive Officer of USS Sioux City.

The USS Sioux City Commissioning Committee says it hopes to have between $250,000 and $350,000 raised by the Sioux City community.

