Commander and crew members of the USS Sioux City arrived in Sioux City

The commander, and crew, of the USS Sioux City have arrived in Sioux City

They’ll spend the next three days taking part in several community events leading up to Veterans Day.

You’ll have several chances to meet the crew.

Thursday morning at ten o’clock, the crew will work on a project at Graceland Cemetery.

Then, Friday morning, the crew will attend the Veterans Day program, at the Sioux City Public Museum, starting at 9:45 a.m.

On Saturday morning, the crew will serve breakfast to veterans at the Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard.

They’ll also attend the Musketeer hockey game, at the Tyson Events Center, at 6:30 p.m.

KTIV has followed the journey of the USS Sioux City for nearly four years.

The keel laying for the littoral combat ship named LCS 11 came in February of 2014 at a shipyard in northern Wisconsin.

Then came the launch of the USS Sioux City on January 30, 2016.

Our cameras captured the moment as the eight-million pound warship splashed into the waters of the Menominee River.

Then, in January of this year, we traveled to San Diego, California, to watch the crew of the USS Sioux City go through intense, off-water training in a state-of-the-art simulator.

That simulator allows the crew to make mistakes on land that they can’t afford to make aboard the USS Sioux City when it’s on the water.

KTIV’s Ashly Richardson will have coverage of their visit on News 4 starting Live at Five.  

