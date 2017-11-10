Veterans join USS Sioux City crew members to raise American flag

Members of the USS Sioux City along with Veterans helped to raise a flag over Sioux City.

Friday, USS Sioux City Crew Members, and Veterans joined together to raise a massive flag in downtown Sioux City.

The flag is 20 foot by 30 foot and is now flying over the downtown Perkins location.

City officials, as well as members of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, were also on hand.

It was a moment members of the USS Sioux City say they were happy to take part in.

“It’s visible for miles around and as people approach Sioux City from either the North or the South, it will be one of the first things they see. So, it was really exciting to help be apart of that and, you know, help make Sioux City even more visible,” says LCDR Timothy Orth

USS Sioux City members also said it was neat to hear the experiences of the Veterans who helped raise the flag.

