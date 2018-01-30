Centsable Health: Super Bowl shrimp tacos

Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Blueberry Corn Salsa
Makes 4 servings
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
4 tsp. canola oil, divided
¾ cup frozen corn kernels, thawed
1 cup fresh blueberries
½ cup chopped onion
2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped
½ jalapeno pepper, minced
1 Tbsp. lime juice
¼ tsp. salt
1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. chili powder
Cayenne pepper, to taste
Salt, to taste
8 (6 inch) corn tortillas, warmed
Directions
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn and cook for 2 minutes, or until it starts to brown. Stir in blueberries.
Transfer blueberries and corn to a large bowl and stir in onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice and salt.
In a separate bowl, combine shrimp, cumin, chili powder and salt.
Heat remaining oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook for 1½ – 2 minutes per side, or until shrimp is opaque and cooked through.
Top tortillas with shrimp and salsa. Serve immediately.
Approximate nutrition information per serving: 290 calories; 8 g fat; 0.5 g saturated fat; 145 mg cholesterol; 810 mg sodium; 38 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 20 g protein