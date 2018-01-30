Centsable Health: Super Bowl shrimp tacos

Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Blueberry Corn Salsa

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

4 tsp. canola oil, divided

¾ cup frozen corn kernels, thawed

1 cup fresh blueberries

½ cup chopped onion

2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, chopped

½ jalapeno pepper, minced

1 Tbsp. lime juice

¼ tsp. salt

1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

Cayenne pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

8 (6 inch) corn tortillas, warmed

Directions

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add corn and cook for 2 minutes, or until it starts to brown. Stir in blueberries.

Transfer blueberries and corn to a large bowl and stir in onion, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice and salt.

In a separate bowl, combine shrimp, cumin, chili powder and salt.

Heat remaining oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook for 1½ – 2 minutes per side, or until shrimp is opaque and cooked through.

Top tortillas with shrimp and salsa. Serve immediately.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 290 calories; 8 g fat; 0.5 g saturated fat; 145 mg cholesterol; 810 mg sodium; 38 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 20 g protein

KTIV Staff

KTIV Staff

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
22°
Yankton
26°
Spencer
20°
Norfolk
22°
Storm Lake
21°
Denison
25°
The return of sunshine with some warmer temperatures

The return of sunshine with some warmer temperatures

Highs will also be warmer as we top out in the 30s.

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Live Coverage: Remembering President George H. W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday at 94.

Flynn gives assistance to the Russia Investigation

Robert Mueller shows a lenient side. he's asking that former national security advisor Michael Flynn avoid prison time, largely

Investigators: Railroad officer shot man during altercation

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — State investigators say an altercation preceded a railroad officer’s shooting of a man in northern

Museum shares articles from when former President George H. W. Bush came to Sioux City

Local curators say President George H.W. Bush visited Sioux City several times in 1987 and 1990.

A nation’s farewell for George H.W. Bush

The ceremony late Wednesday morning will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens alike.

Scroll to top
Skip to content