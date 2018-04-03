Centsable Health: DIY trail mix

Rumor has it that trail mix started as a way for hikers to stay fueled with lightweight, portable, energy-dense snacks. 

Fast-forward to busy mornings, kids on-the-go and 3 PM snack attacks, and it’s no wonder trail mix is making its comeback.

Make your own with just dry ingredients and cool, dry storage for unlimited DIY mixes.

Nuts

Looks for unsalted, unsweetened nuts for heart healthy fat, protein, fiber, antioxidants and vitamin E

Seeds

A smart choice for anyone with a nut allergy with the same healthy fats, protein, and fiber as nuts

Dried fruit

Choose varieties with no added sugar for vitamins A, C and K

Grains

For a boost of fiber and energy, choose whole grain cereals, pretzels, crackers, granola or popcorn

Extras

Make your mix sweet or savory using herbs and spices, unsweetened coconut flakes, coffee beans, dark chocolate pieces or dried peas

Original

peanuts + raisins + M&Ms

Simple

almonds + cranberries+ chocolate chips

Tropical

cashew nuts + brazil nuts + dried mango + coconut flakes + banana chips

Fall inspired

pecans +dried apple + granola +pumpkin seeds + nutmeg +cinnamon

Savory

almonds + pumpkin seeds+ sunflower seeds+ garlic powder + onion powder + cayenne pepper

Power

pistachios + dried blueberries + flax seeds + dark chocolate chips

Energy

 walnuts + pumpkin seeds + sunflower seeds + dried apricot + dried cranberries+  cinnamon + nutmeg

Cajun

almonds, pecans + walnuts + sunflower seeds + pumpkin seeds + garlic powder + chili powder + cumin + cayenne pepper

Fiber

dried plums + almonds + dried blueberries, +oatmeal square cereal +pistachios

Nut-free

air popped popcorn + sunflower seeds + pumpkin seeds + cranberries + unsweetened coconut flakes

KTIV Staff

