Centsable Health: DIY trail mix

Rumor has it that trail mix started as a way for hikers to stay fueled with lightweight, portable, energy-dense snacks.
Fast-forward to busy mornings, kids on-the-go and 3 PM snack attacks, and it’s no wonder trail mix is making its comeback.
Make your own with just dry ingredients and cool, dry storage for unlimited DIY mixes.
Nuts
Looks for unsalted, unsweetened nuts for heart healthy fat, protein, fiber, antioxidants and vitamin E
Seeds
A smart choice for anyone with a nut allergy with the same healthy fats, protein, and fiber as nuts
Dried fruit
Choose varieties with no added sugar for vitamins A, C and K
Grains
For a boost of fiber and energy, choose whole grain cereals, pretzels, crackers, granola or popcorn
Extras
Make your mix sweet or savory using herbs and spices, unsweetened coconut flakes, coffee beans, dark chocolate pieces or dried peas
Original
peanuts + raisins + M&Ms
Simple
almonds + cranberries+ chocolate chips
Tropical
cashew nuts + brazil nuts + dried mango + coconut flakes + banana chips
Fall inspired
pecans +dried apple + granola +pumpkin seeds + nutmeg +cinnamon
Savory
almonds + pumpkin seeds+ sunflower seeds+ garlic powder + onion powder + cayenne pepper
Power
pistachios + dried blueberries + flax seeds + dark chocolate chips
Energy
walnuts + pumpkin seeds + sunflower seeds + dried apricot + dried cranberries+ cinnamon + nutmeg
Cajun
almonds, pecans + walnuts + sunflower seeds + pumpkin seeds + garlic powder + chili powder + cumin + cayenne pepper
Fiber
dried plums + almonds + dried blueberries, +oatmeal square cereal +pistachios
Nut-free
air popped popcorn + sunflower seeds + pumpkin seeds + cranberries + unsweetened coconut flakes