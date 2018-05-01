Centsable Health: Green avocado hummus

Green Avocado Hummus

Makes approximately 10 servings

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed

2 medium avocados

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 ½ Tbsp. tahini (sesame paste)

3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/8 tsp. cumin

Option toppings: cilantro, red pepper flakes

Directions

Pulse beans, olive oil, tahini lime juice and garlic in a food processor until smooth, about 2 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Add cumin and avocados and mix until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute longer.

If desired, serve with a drizzle of olive oil on top, cilantro, or red pepper flakes.

Serve with whole grain pita chips or tortilla chips.

Nutrition information: 100 calories; 7 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 65 mg sodium; 8 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 3 g protein

Recipe courtesy of Avocados from Mexico

KTIV Staff

