Centsable Health: Green avocado hummus

Green Avocado Hummus
Makes approximately 10 servings
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed
2 medium avocados
3 Tbsp. olive oil
1 ½ Tbsp. tahini (sesame paste)
3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
1 garlic clove
Salt and pepper, to taste
1/8 tsp. cumin
Option toppings: cilantro, red pepper flakes
Directions
Pulse beans, olive oil, tahini lime juice and garlic in a food processor until smooth, about 2 minutes.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Add cumin and avocados and mix until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute longer.
If desired, serve with a drizzle of olive oil on top, cilantro, or red pepper flakes.
Serve with whole grain pita chips or tortilla chips.
Nutrition information: 100 calories; 7 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g trans fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 65 mg sodium; 8 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 3 g protein
Recipe courtesy of Avocados from Mexico