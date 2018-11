A fire broke out at a rural Newcastle, Nebraska home.

Newcastle, Ponca, and Martinsburg Fire Departments responded to the engulfed home located four miles south of Newcastle near 584th Avenue and 8805 Road.

The fire departments had a difficult time accessing water to battle the fire due to the rural location of the home.

No one was believed to be home at the time the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.