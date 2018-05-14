Warmer and drier conditions moving in

After a 5-day stretch of below average high temperatures, our weather pattern is about to change.

In addition to the cool weather, areas of showers and thunderstorms have been moving in and out of Siouxland over the last several days.

Other than a small chance of an early night shower tonight, some drier weather will be moving in.

We could still wake up to some clouds Tuesday morning, but they’ll thin out and we should see a lot of afternoon sunshine leading to warmer highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday are looking even warmer with highs getting into the low 80s.

Wednesday is looking dry and Thursday will probably stay that way although we can’t completely rule out an isolated shower trying to pop up.

Chances of thunderstorms do return Friday as highs will still be in the upper 70s.

Thunderstorm chances continue on Saturday as it becomes a little cooler as highs will be in the upper 60s for most of us.

Most of our rain chances should move out by Sunday with highs still a little below average in the upper 60s.

Monday is looking nice at this point with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s.