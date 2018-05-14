Woodbury County Sheriff Department honors some of its own

Monday the Woodbury County Sheriff Department gave awards to some of their employees.

Dispatchers, correction officers and social media personnel were among those to receive awards.

Sheriff Dave Drew says the department wanted to recognize those who have gone "above and beyond".

This was especially true for those behind the scenes.

"You have to have operators that are calm, cool and collected and get that information. It is true, they work as a team, but they should be recognized for their efforts so we were more than happy to do that." said Sheriff Drew.

"It shows the hard work that we put in too that is recognized by the Department and the officers around." said Sgt. Chris Jansen.

The awards were voted on by the officers themselves.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
28°
Yankton
27°
Spencer
28°
Norfolk
26°
Storm Lake
27°
Denison
30°
Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Up to three inches will be possible in the far southern counties with less than an inch from Sioux City

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to the Orpheum Theater for one night

There was no cost to see the show but a donation of canned foods and non-perishable items were collected for

Siouxlanders share breakfast and their Christmas lists with Santa

Sioux City Parks and Recreation have held this annual event each year to get locals into the Christmas spirit.

Local stores in Siouxland celebrate Small Business Saturday

"It requires a lot of time and a lot of passion but it's very fulfilling to build something on your

The Sioux City Police Department is participating in”No Shave November” to raise money for cancer research

The Sioux City Police Department is one of many who are partaking in the growing beard season.

Police searching for suspect after Saturday morning robbery

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Sioux City Police were called to a robbery at the Central Mart at 2501

Scroll to top
Skip to content