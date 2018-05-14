Woodbury County Sheriff Department honors some of its own

Monday the Woodbury County Sheriff Department gave awards to some of their employees.

Dispatchers, correction officers and social media personnel were among those to receive awards.

Sheriff Dave Drew says the department wanted to recognize those who have gone "above and beyond".

This was especially true for those behind the scenes.

"You have to have operators that are calm, cool and collected and get that information. It is true, they work as a team, but they should be recognized for their efforts so we were more than happy to do that." said Sheriff Drew.

"It shows the hard work that we put in too that is recognized by the Department and the officers around." said Sgt. Chris Jansen.

The awards were voted on by the officers themselves.