Foggy start to our Tuesday

After an unsettled start to the workweek, a much nice Tuesday is on the way for us as drier and warmer air will be building in. Temperatures will be surging back toward the 80° mark across Siouxland under clearing skies. With temperatures falling toward those dew points early today, patchy dense fog is possible especially in central and northeastern neighborhoods. Make sure you travel carefully. More sunshine and even more warming arrive for Wednesday with highs climbing back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Summer-Like air continues to pump into the region Thursday with temps even warming into the upper 80s in some spots across southern Siouxland. A front situated to our north will bring in a little more cloud cover and maybe an isolated t-shower but chances are minimal.

A better shot at moisture moves in Friday as this cold front sags farther south. The chance for shower and storms continues right into the weekend so if you’re heading out to the Orange City Tulip Festival, you may want the rain jacket and umbrella. Temperatures will take a bit of a tumble as well, dipping back into lower to upper 60s Saturday. A lingering AM shower is possible Sunday but we do then begin to dry out and moderate those highs stepping into next week. Look for highs back into the 70s and 80s by Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny conditions.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Up to three inches will be possible in the far southern counties with less than an inch from Sioux City

