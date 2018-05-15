More warming for Wednesday

After a foggy morning start, we broke into the sunshine and temperatures followed along warming nicely into the 70s.  

Even warmer weather is going to be on the way over the next couple of days with highs in the low to mid 80s expected both Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine.  

Change do arrive by late in the week.  Western Siouxland could see a chance of a thunderstorm by Thursday night with all of us seeing thunderstorm possibilities on Friday.  

Friday will still be pretty warm in the low 80s.  

But as a cold front pushes through, we’ll see cooler conditions by Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and we’ll also have pretty good chances of showers and thunderstorms.  

We’ll likely be drying out by Sunday but temperatures will stay below average in the upper 60s.  

Then we’ll start to warm back up with temps getting back into the 70s early next week with dry conditions expected on both Monday and Tuesday.

