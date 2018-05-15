Nebraska primary election results

Nebraska state Sen. John Murante has secured the Republican nomination for state treasurer and is all but certain to win the office in November. See results as they come in here.

Murante’s victory in Tuesday’s primary sets him on the path to replace current State Treasurer Don Stenberg, who is ineligible to run because of term limits. No Democratic or third-party candidates have filed to run.

Murante defeated financial adviser Taylor Royal, a former Omaha mayoral candidate who highlighted his experience in accounting.

Murante, of Gretna, was first elected to the Legislature in 2012 and was re-elected without a challenger in 2016. He has touted himself as a staunch conservative with endorsements from most of Nebraska’s top Republican officials, including Stenberg.

Previous:

Former lab chemist Jessica McClure has won the Democratic nomination to run in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. See results as they come in here.

McClure defeated Lincoln attorney Dennis Crawford in Tuesday’s primary election. She now faces incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who is seeking an eighth term and enjoys a significant fundraising advantage. Republicans have represented the district since 1966.

McClure started her career as a lab chemist and specialist who helps companies comply with federal regulations but resigned so she could campaign full-time. She says she decided to run because her daughter kept getting sick and Fortenberry voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act. She says also was distraught with the results of the 2016 election.

Previous:

Lincoln attorney Bob Evnen has won the Republican nomination to replace outgoing Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale. See results as they come in here.

Evnen’s victory on Tuesday sets him up to face Democrat Spencer Danner, an underdog in GOP-dominated Nebraska. Gale is not seeking re-election.

Evnen defeated fellow Republican Debra Perrell, an administrative assistant from Hershey who hasn’t raised enough money to trigger state reporting requirements. Evnen enters the general election with nearly $113,000 in cash on hand as of last month.

Evnen has pitched himself as a conservative who supports voter identification laws, which lawmakers have not passed.

Evnen spent eight years on the Nebraska State Board of Education and was actively involved in the campaign to reinstate the death penalty after lawmakers abolished the punishment in 2015.

Previous:

U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith has won the Republican nomination to seek a seventh term in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, an overwhelmingly rural area that covers most of the state.

See results as they come in here.

Smith fended off three GOP challengers on Tuesday to claim the nomination. He now will face Democrat Paul Theobald, a hog farmer, historian and former administrator at Wayne State College who ran unopposed for his party’s nomination. The district is heavily Republican.

Smith defeated Republican candidates Kirk Penner, an Aurora small business executive; Larry Lee Scott Bolinger, a property manager and author from Alliance; and Grand Island farmer Arron Kowalski.

Smith has pledged to focus on economic growth if re-elected and touted his support for the recent tax law passed by the GOP-controlled Congress.

Previous:

Nebraska state Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha has won the Democratic nomination to run for the seat held by incumbent Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts.

See results as they come in here.



Krist defeated two other Democratic candidates in Tuesday’s primary election. The veteran state lawmaker campaigned on promises that he would take a less partisan approach to state government than Ricketts.



Krist had been a Republican but switched his affiliation to nonpartisan in September when announcing his bid for governor. He re-registered as a Democrat in February because of legal barriers in his bid to qualify for the ballot as an independent.



The two other Democrats who ran were Vanessa Ward, a pastor and community activist from Omaha, and Tyler Davis, a University of Nebraska at Omaha instructor.

KTIV will have complete coverage as results come in with reporters in Dakota County, Madison County, Omaha and Papillion and special election coverage at 10 p.m.

Previous:

Lincoln City Councilwoman and grocery store executive Jane Raybould has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Nebraska.



Raybould defeated three Democratic challengers in Tuesday’s primary race for the seat held by Republican Sen. Deb Fischer, who is running for re-election. Raybould faces an uphill general election battle in GOP-dominated Nebraska.



Fischer won election in 2012 by nearly 16 percentage points.



Raybould has served on the Lincoln City Council since 2015 and helps run her family’s grocery store chain. She ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2014 as part of Democrat Chuck Hassebrook’s gubernatorial campaign.



The other Democratic hopefuls who ran were retired farmer, attorney and judge Frank Svoboda of Lincoln; retired Fremont real estate broker Larry Marvin; and Chris Janicek, the owner of an Omaha specialty cake business.

Previous:

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has easily won the Republican nomination to seek a second term in November.



Ricketts enters the general election with more than $1.3 million in campaign cash at his disposal for the general election, far outpacing all other gubernatorial candidates. His only GOP challenger in Tuesday’s primary didn’t raise or spend enough to trigger a reporting requirement.



Ricketts defeated Krystal Gabel of Omaha, a technical writer who advocates for medical marijuana and industrial hemp. Gabel previously volunteered for the Nebraska Green Party and the Legal Cannabis Now Party.



Ricketts has already started airing television ads to tout his previous efforts to lower property taxes.

Previous:

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska has won the Republican nomination in her bid for a second term in office. See results as they come in here.



Fischer defeated four GOP challengers in Tuesday’s primary election and will be the strong favorite to win re-election in deep-red Nebraska.



Some of Fischer’s primary opponents had argued she wasn’t conservative enough, but Fischer received endorsements from a majority of the state’s elected Republican officials, as well as major farm and business groups. Before being elected to the Senate, she was a rancher and state legislator.



In the GOP primary, Fischer defeated retired Omaha math professor Jack Heidel; writer and retired air conditioning technician Dennis Frank Macek; former finance manager Jeffrey Lynn Stein; and Lincoln businessman Todd Watson.

Lincoln City Councilwoman Jane Raybould wins Democratic Senate nomination in Nebraska.

She’ll face Senator Fischer in the General Election.

Previous:

The polls have closed in a Nebraska primary election that will set up races for U.S. Senate, governor and the U.S. House.

See results as they come in here.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, ending a day of voting that election officials say was fairly light.

There were plenty of contests, topped by contested nomination races in both parties as Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer sought second terms.

In congressional elections, attention was focused on the Omaha-based 2nd District, where Democrats Brad Ashford and Kara Eastman were competing for a chance to face Republican incumbent Rep. Don Bacon.

Other statewide races included state treasurer and legislative seats.

KTIV will have complete coverage as results come in with reporters in Dakota County, Madison County, Omaha and Papillion and special election coverage at 10 p.m.

Previous:

It’s primary election day in Nebraska.

Tuesday, voters are picking the candidates who will advance to the November general election.

That includes races from the local level all the way up through state and federal.

See Primary Election Day information here.

Governor Pete Ricketts is facing a challenge from his own party for the Republican nomination.

Three Democrats are running for their party’s nomination.

For U.S. Senate, incumbent Republican Deb Fischer is being challenged by four fellow Republicans.

Four Democrats are competing for their party’s nomination.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

KTIV will have complete coverage as results come in with reporters in Dakota County, Madison County, Omaha and Papillion.

See all results here after 8 p.m.