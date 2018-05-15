New projects to come for Hunt Elementary School

The Sioux City Community School Board approved a couple projects to go along with the new Hunt Elementary School, Monday night.

The school board to accepted a contract from SuBSurfco, LLC of South Sioux City, Nebraska, in the amount of just over $1.3 million for the site improvements and street reconstruction.

The board also approved a contract with Thorpe Water Development Co. of Ankeny, Iowa, in the amount of nearly $330,000 for the Geothermal Well Field Project.

The new Hunt Elementary could open by August of 2022. 

While the new Hunt is built, Hunt students will attend the old Crescent Park Elementary.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
28°
Yankton
27°
Spencer
28°
Norfolk
26°
Storm Lake
27°
Denison
30°
Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Up to three inches will be possible in the far southern counties with less than an inch from Sioux City

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to the Orpheum Theater for one night

There was no cost to see the show but a donation of canned foods and non-perishable items were collected for

Siouxlanders share breakfast and their Christmas lists with Santa

Sioux City Parks and Recreation have held this annual event each year to get locals into the Christmas spirit.

Local stores in Siouxland celebrate Small Business Saturday

"It requires a lot of time and a lot of passion but it's very fulfilling to build something on your

The Sioux City Police Department is participating in”No Shave November” to raise money for cancer research

The Sioux City Police Department is one of many who are partaking in the growing beard season.

Police searching for suspect after Saturday morning robbery

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Sioux City Police were called to a robbery at the Central Mart at 2501

Scroll to top
Skip to content