New projects to come for Hunt Elementary School

The Sioux City Community School Board approved a couple projects to go along with the new Hunt Elementary School, Monday night.

The school board to accepted a contract from SuBSurfco, LLC of South Sioux City, Nebraska, in the amount of just over $1.3 million for the site improvements and street reconstruction.

The board also approved a contract with Thorpe Water Development Co. of Ankeny, Iowa, in the amount of nearly $330,000 for the Geothermal Well Field Project.

The new Hunt Elementary could open by August of 2022.

While the new Hunt is built, Hunt students will attend the old Crescent Park Elementary.