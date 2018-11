Through contributions from Tyson Foods, the district was able to create the "Mobile Food Bus".

After clearing out the inside of a school bus, which would have otherwise gone to auction, workers created a new space for kids to eat for free.

The bus holds up to 24 kids at a time, and has a serviceable kitchen.

The goal is to give kids ages 1-18, access to free breakfast and lunch.

It will be in use Monday through Friday during the summer beginning the first day of summer break.