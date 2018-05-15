Unhealthy Gut: The warning signs

Your gut plays a key role in your health.  When everything is going well, you probably don’t even think about your digestive system, but it can quickly get the attention of you and your doctor when there is a problem.

Dietitian Gabriela Gardner says unbalanced bacteria in your gut could lead to inflammation which causes bloating, gas, diarrhea and headaches. Some research looks at an unhealthy gut possibly leading to skin problems, poor concentration and depression too.

To recover from the symptoms of an unhealthy gut, Garnder says to eat more foods with fiber and antioxidants.

Sugar-free cultured drinks, like kefir, found in the yogurt and milk aisle, help restore good bacteria. While pairing this with protein and high-fiber foods like pistachios, almonds, chia seeds and anti-inflammatories like black pepper or flaxseeds, your gut can recover.

Then, drink plenty of water.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2GfT8HN

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
28°
Yankton
27°
Spencer
28°
Norfolk
26°
Storm Lake
27°
Denison
30°
Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Up to three inches will be possible in the far southern counties with less than an inch from Sioux City

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to the Orpheum Theater for one night

There was no cost to see the show but a donation of canned foods and non-perishable items were collected for

Siouxlanders share breakfast and their Christmas lists with Santa

Sioux City Parks and Recreation have held this annual event each year to get locals into the Christmas spirit.

Local stores in Siouxland celebrate Small Business Saturday

"It requires a lot of time and a lot of passion but it's very fulfilling to build something on your

The Sioux City Police Department is participating in”No Shave November” to raise money for cancer research

The Sioux City Police Department is one of many who are partaking in the growing beard season.

Police searching for suspect after Saturday morning robbery

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Sioux City Police were called to a robbery at the Central Mart at 2501

Scroll to top
Skip to content