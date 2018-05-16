Board of Supervisors move toward approving agreement with Rolling Hills

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has taken another step toward approving an agreement with a new region to administer mental health services for patients within the county.

The Board voted 4-1 to approve the county’s conditional entry into the Rolling Hills Community Services Region.

That agreement goes into effect on July 1st, 2019.

Woodbury County will withdraw from the Sioux Rivers Region on June 30, 2018.

But the county’s status for the fiscal year before its Rolling Hills membership begins is still in question.

The Iowa Department of Human Services says the county must be affiliated with a mental health service region in that year.

County leaders say they’ll meet with D-H-S officials to talk about the issue.

The Board also voted to fund 15 thousand dollars for the commissioning of the USS Sioux City.

That commissioning will take place this fall.

