Deadly storms hit the northeast

Clean up efforts are underway after deadly storms ripped through parts of the northeast Tuesday evening.

The storms pelted cars and homes with hail, took down trees and power lines, and showed signs of a possible tornado in some towns.

Two people have been confirmed dead, with reports getting up to six people by late Tuesday.

More than 250,000 homes and businesses are without power and several school districts are closed today.

State officials are evaluating the damage from the deadly storms yesterday as work begins to recover from widespread damage.