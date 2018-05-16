DECISION 2018: Madison County voters decide 4 contests in primary elections

County sheriff, two seats on the board of commissioners and register of deeds were all decided on Tuesday’s primary in Madison County.

For the Madison Board of Commissioners in District 1, incumbent Ron Schmidt proved victorious with 66% of the votes.

Schmidt was at the courthouse to see the results come in and says he’s excited to serve another term.

"My main emphasizes is the infrastructure of Madison County. One of my main objectives is to keep the roads up. I think we’ve made great strides with roads and bridges and I want to keep that up," Ron Schmidt, a Madison Board of Commissioners said.

Norfolk businessman Troy Uhlir beat out incumbent Jim Prauner for the District 3 seat.

Diane Nykodym beat Norman Small for the register of deeds.

And in the contested race for sheriff, Todd Volk prevailed over three of his colleagues, Christian Hjorth, Dave Unger and Jon Downey.

Volk will replace longtime Sheriff Vern Hjorth who’s been the sheriff for 35 years in Madison County.

Previous:

There are a number of issues on the ballot in Madison County that will be decided Tuesday.

Madison County Clerk, Nancy Scheer says they’ve seen an increase in absentee ballots compared to year’s past.

"It seems like we’ve gradually had more and more voters voting ahead of the election day. But this year we’ve had a little spike. In 2014 we had about 530 absentee voters, ballots that were counted and so far we’ve issued 685 for the 2018 primary," said Madison County Clerk, Nancy Scheer.

Scheer says she believes voters are finding it easier to vote absentee than worry about where they are the day of the election.

She also mentioned she believes the spike in voters has to do with several contested issues that will be decided on the ballot.

That includes the Madison County Sheriff, two seats on the County Board of Commissioners as well as a special ballot issue for a School Bond in the Newman Grove School District.