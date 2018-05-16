Man part of effort to provide bicycles to the community

In the back of BAK BMW you’ll find something sure to warm your heart.

It’s a bunch of bicycles that are just waiting for a new home.

"We get donated bikes in and we refurbish them and get them back into the community for the people who need them." said Dave Bak, bike restorer.

The program was started by Frank Brinkerhoff, who Dave Bak knew from the Siouxland Cyclists club.

Brinkerhoff passed away in 2014.

That fall, Bak took over the project and shifted the focus slightly, to increase output.

Almost any bicycle that is offered will be accepted.

"If a bicycle isn’t worthy of being reconditioned it usually has something it can donate to us. Whether it’s a seat, a set of handlebars or a wheel." said Bak.

Last year around 300 bicycles were donated to the project, then restored and given out.

"You get some people that almost cry. You get excited kids that are jumping up and down." said Bak.

Bak says he feels it’s a necessary effort.

"If you’ve got a time or a talent or money; whatever you have, you need to give back to the community. You need to be a gracious member of society and provide somebody else with something you can." said Bak.

But the pleasure is all his.

"You know, it’s just a feel-good moment when you get somebody excited about riding." said Bak.

He’s giving back to the community, two wheels at a time.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
28°
Yankton
27°
Spencer
28°
Norfolk
26°
Storm Lake
27°
Denison
30°
Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Up to three inches will be possible in the far southern counties with less than an inch from Sioux City

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to the Orpheum Theater for one night

There was no cost to see the show but a donation of canned foods and non-perishable items were collected for

Siouxlanders share breakfast and their Christmas lists with Santa

Sioux City Parks and Recreation have held this annual event each year to get locals into the Christmas spirit.

Local stores in Siouxland celebrate Small Business Saturday

"It requires a lot of time and a lot of passion but it's very fulfilling to build something on your

The Sioux City Police Department is participating in”No Shave November” to raise money for cancer research

The Sioux City Police Department is one of many who are partaking in the growing beard season.

Police searching for suspect after Saturday morning robbery

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Sioux City Police were called to a robbery at the Central Mart at 2501

Scroll to top
Skip to content