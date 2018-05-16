More warmth before changes by the weekend

It is suddenly feeling like summer as highs today made it into the low 80s across Siouxland and it’s looking like we have a couple more warm days coming our way before changes arrive.

It’s looking like we’ll stay pretty clear both tonight and again on Thursday when highs will get into the mid 80s.

By Thursday night, a system out west will get close enough to maybe spread some thunderstorm chances into western Siouxland.

On Friday, we’ll see a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm with the best chances being in western Siouxland.

Those better chances of rain will continue to move eastward meaning we’ll all have better chances from Friday night through Saturday night.

We could even see some showers linger into Sunday as temperatures will be cooler than average over the weekend.

This system will then be moving out meaning drier and warmer conditions are in store for next week with highs moving from the 70s into the 80s from Monday through Wednesday.