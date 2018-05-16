More warmth surges up across the Plains

More sunshine and warming is on the docket for our Wednesday as a ridge begins to build into the center part of the nation. This will allow for temps to surge well above average with highs rising toward that 80° and above throughout much of Siouxland. High pressure will keep us rather cloud free and sunshine filled right into the day tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies are expected but we can’t rule out an isolated thundershower across far western neighborhoods like Holt and Knox Counties. Even more warmth is on the way for Thursday afternoon, with reading climbing into the middle and upper 80s across southern and central spots with temps closer to upper 70s across NE Siouxland.

This ridge begins to break down as a system moves in Friday giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A better chance arrives for the nighttime hours with more widespread moisture taking over the viewing area. Showers and a few rumbles of  thunder are likely Saturday as well with maybe a lingering shower early Sunday morning. Much cooler but seasonable air works in behind the front with the middle to upper 60s and lower 70s expected throughout the weekend. We then start to moderate by the start of next week with highs rising back into the middle 70s to lower 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Meteorologist  T.J. Springer

