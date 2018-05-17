Gausman chosen as a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year

A big national honor for Sioux City Community School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman. He’s been recognized as a finalist for the National Superintendent of the Year award.

The honor is awarded by the National Association of School Superintendents.

The top honor this year went to Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of Maryland. Dr. Gausman and Ernest Rose of Phoenix, Arizona were chosen as finalists.

Of Gausman, NASS Executive Director Sonny Da Marto said, "Paul is an incredible student advocate and a true example of a role model for teachers and leaders."

Gausman said, "I accept this honor on behalf of the hard work of our Board, the 2,000 staff members and nearly 15,000 students. I am honored to be a part of the team that has placed progressive and student-centered programs at the heart of the Sioux City School District and in service to our community."

Gausman has been Sioux City school superintendent since 2008 following three years as superintendent of West Central School District in Hartford, South Dakota. He has also served as a coordinator of middle school education and fine and performing arts. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Master’s Degree at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and a doctoral degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN. The Sioux City Community School District has more than 14,000 students in more than 20 schools.

