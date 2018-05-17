MRHD awards 37 Siouxland organizations over $400,000 in grants

Missouri River Historical Development this afternoon announces the recipients for its annual grant program.

MRHD awarded 37 local non-profits and governmental entities more than $400,000 in grant money.

The organizations were chosen and grouped into five separate categories, from economic development to education.

The Spring Grants are awarded to agencies in Sioux City, and the focus is on organizations in Woodbury County and beyond.

All the needy organizations that, you know, we’re able to help them provide gear for them, provide materials for them," said MRHD President Dakin Schultz. "It’s so impactful."

Sioux City’s Launch Pad Children’s Museum received a $15,000 grant to build a new exhibit.

The addition to the museum is a rocket ship that will stand nearly 16 ft. tall.

"It’s much-needed as we’re kind of limited on space for replacing exhibits," said Carrie Lebowich, director of donor care at LaunchPad Museum. "But, this will be amazing for the kids. We can’t wait to see their excited faces when they see it when we finally unveil it."

LaunchPad hopes to have the exhibit open some time this summer.

MRHD has granted and pledged more than $32 million to local organizations since its creation in 1994.