MRHD awards 37 Siouxland organizations over $400,000 in grants

Missouri River Historical Development this afternoon announces the recipients for its annual grant program. 

MRHD awarded 37 local non-profits and governmental entities more than $400,000 in grant money. 

The organizations were chosen and grouped into five separate categories, from economic development to education. 

The Spring Grants are awarded to agencies in Sioux City, and the focus is on organizations in Woodbury County and beyond. 

All the needy organizations that, you know, we’re able to help them provide gear for them, provide materials for them," said MRHD President Dakin Schultz. "It’s so impactful." 

Sioux City’s Launch Pad Children’s Museum received a $15,000 grant to build a new exhibit. 

The addition to the museum is a rocket ship that will stand nearly 16 ft. tall. 

"It’s much-needed as we’re kind of limited on space for replacing exhibits," said Carrie Lebowich, director of donor care at LaunchPad Museum. "But, this will be amazing for the kids. We can’t wait to see their excited faces when they see it when we finally unveil it." 

LaunchPad hopes to have the exhibit open some time this summer. 

MRHD has granted and pledged more than $32 million to local organizations since its creation in 1994. 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
28°
Yankton
27°
Spencer
28°
Norfolk
26°
Storm Lake
27°
Denison
30°
Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Up to three inches will be possible in the far southern counties with less than an inch from Sioux City

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to the Orpheum Theater for one night

There was no cost to see the show but a donation of canned foods and non-perishable items were collected for

Siouxlanders share breakfast and their Christmas lists with Santa

Sioux City Parks and Recreation have held this annual event each year to get locals into the Christmas spirit.

Local stores in Siouxland celebrate Small Business Saturday

"It requires a lot of time and a lot of passion but it's very fulfilling to build something on your

The Sioux City Police Department is participating in”No Shave November” to raise money for cancer research

The Sioux City Police Department is one of many who are partaking in the growing beard season.

Police searching for suspect after Saturday morning robbery

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Sioux City Police were called to a robbery at the Central Mart at 2501

Scroll to top
Skip to content