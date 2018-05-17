Siouxland women practice health and protection at “Women’s Night Out” event

Some women in Sioux City received a free lesson on their health and safety, Wednesday night.

Women Aware and Girls Inc. hosted their third annual "Women’s Night Out" event.

This year’s theme centered around the protection of women.

After a communal dinner, the women split into three breakout sessions to learn about sexual health, self-defense, and healthy households.

"We really like to offer a free event, give them an opportunity to meet the people in their community the agencies," said Kristine Bornholtz, resource coordinator at Women Aware. "Also, then, it just gives them the chance to learn something, pamper themselves a little, and so we’re just trying to reach the financially-challenged."

More than 50 women attended tonight’s event.

13 agencies were on-hand with information booths.