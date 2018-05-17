Twins graduate at the top of their class

Mya and Mariah Thompkins are identical twins.

The two 18-year-olds are alike when it comes to more than just looks.

Both have received the highest honors for this year’s graduating class at Choctaw County High.

The principal of Choctaw High Celester Bolden said, "I believe that they are depending on each other. So when you feed off each other, they are motivating each other."

The girls agree.

Salutatorian Mariah Thompkins "I’d see one of her projects, or read her essay and say, yeah, she’s doing something good,’ and it would make me want to try to do better."

Only about a tenth of a point separated their 3.9 gpas.

They credit a lot of their success to their supportive families, and especially their mom, who they say is strict.

Their mother Charlena Thompkins said,"It’s not a strict thing. It’s most likely a discipline thing. Knowing right from wrong. That’s what I see with children today to pursue right and not wrong. And the only way to do that is for the parents to teach them that."

In the fall both girls, who do work and have been members of Choctaw County High’s Band, JROTC, and FFA, say they’re planning to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham and major in medical-related fields.

As they prepare to leave, they say they will remain focused.

Valedictorian Mya Thompkins said,"College is like a tight race. You have to make sure that you stay on your game and make sure your head in your books and party some other time."
 

