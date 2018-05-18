Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates 40th anniversary in area with a challenge

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is celebrating its 40th year in Siouxland.

They’ve launched a campaign to make even more of an impact this year.

They call it "40 Bigs in 40 Days".

The goal is to get 40 new adults to volunteer to help mentor children.

The organization says it’s a vital way for people to impact the younger generation.

"It is absolutely the easiest way to make a lasting difference in somebody’s life. You’re providing a really lasting change and making a big difference in a child’s life which obviously has a huge ripple effect in our community as well." said Lori Twohig, Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is also using the anniversary to feature a number of special events through the summer.

Among those is a "Big for a Day", a partnership with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department on June 13th.

The organization says the events will provide an opportunity to see what it’s like to be a Big.

If you’re interested in becoming a Big, you can stop by the agency’s office or call (712) 239-9890.