College Freshman battles illness to follow lacrosse dream

Life hasn’t been easy for Cole Fenton born with a medical condition that has required nearly 30 surgeries.

His love for sports led Fenton to becoming a manager for his high school football and lacrosse teams.  

He hoped to continue that path when he enrolled as a freshman at York college two years ago.

Coach Brandon Childs said,"It all started with an email from his high school coach that was titled this is the best recommendation letter I’ll ever write."

Fenton said,"I was here for a visit and I was in the bookstore and my phone dinged, and it was coach Childs and he said I would love to have you."

Cole’s duties surpass those of the average team manager he can often be found before practice helping team members with their game and has had no problem fitting in. 

Fenton said,"We kind of looked at each other and were like alright, you have got things going and and I was like I wear mine you see it everywhere. You have things going on that I can’t see. We just kind of went with it like that." 

Fellow team member Dylan Bodo said,"Anything you want you just got to go get it, and Cole sets that example." 

Getting a chance to suit up for a game ranked high on Fenton’s bucket list scoring a goal via the hidden ball trick was icing on the cake.  

Fenton said,"I want to be that face and be like look I went through it, I know it’s bad, but it does get better." 

