Extensive renovations at Arnolds Park Amusement Park mean changes elsewhere

An extensive renovation project at Arnolds Park Amusement Park has resulted in some big changes at the Iowa Great Lakes Maritime Museum as well, which has been expanded. 

Museum Curator Mary Kennedy said the addition of the new amusement park museum has made some space available in the Maritime Museum for some new exhibits, including one that features an old tent.

"It sounds kind of different, but it’s definitely something that is historical here. People used to tent here many, many years ago when they came, and a man offered me the tent that his parents honeymooned in in 1935. It is very similar to the tents people used to use here. It’s given me a new artifact to tell people about and for them to learn about, so that’s something that’s been very exciting for me. We rearranged the Hafer section so it is easier to talk about the Hafer boats, which are near and dear to our hearts because they were built in Spirit Lake and just a general rearrangement, changing boats around. It’s been a lot of work, but it’s also been fun in a way, besides the fact it’s been a lot of work. A lot of dust, also." 

Kennedy also expressed her gratitude for the assistance provided by resident Tom Kuhlman who helped with the rearranging and built a special display for some vintage boat motors in the museum.

