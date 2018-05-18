Troopers assisted @siouxfallspd and @SiouxFallsFire with a fire in #Siouxfalls. Here is a video of one of the explosions that was taken by a retired #Trooper. The heat could be felt 2.5 blocks away, near @LewisDrugStore and @AceHardware. #keepSDsafe #fire #explosion pic.twitter.com/kUbRobYO6j
— SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) May 18, 2018
Firefighters battled a massive fire at a welding company in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Thursday
Parts of South Dakota were shaken Thursday night when an explosion sparked a fire at a welding supply company.
The explosion took place at the the A-OX Welding Supply Company in Sioux Falls.
Investigators say the main part of the fire may have been touched off by a semi-truck that had a full tank of diesel fuel loaded with smaller propane tanks ready to be delivered.
Emergency crews evacuated a half-mile radius around the area as the multiple explosions from the propane tanks continued.
There have been no injuries reported.
Nearby businesses and residents were evacuated for a few hours.
