Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City hosts 2nd Annual Hard Rock Heals Golf Tournament

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Sioux City is hosting their 2nd Annual Hard Rock Heals Golf Tournament.

The Tournament which is taking place today at Whispering Creek Golf Course is a fundraiser for the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.

Last year the golf tournament raised $10,000 for the Conservatory.

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation exists to improve lives through the power of music, and are doing just that with the money raised today.

"The blessing we received from the Hard Rock is going to that, and kids in need, and just sharing the gift of music with everybody," said Ron Emory, Sioux City Conservatory of Music

KTIV’s own Matt Breen, Bridget Breen, and Tim Oakley participated in the fundraising event.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
28°
Yankton
27°
Spencer
28°
Norfolk
25°
Storm Lake
27°
Denison
Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Up to three inches will be possible in the far southern counties with less than an inch from Sioux City

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to the Orpheum Theater for one night

There was no cost to see the show but a donation of canned foods and non-perishable items were collected for

Siouxlanders share breakfast and their Christmas lists with Santa

Sioux City Parks and Recreation have held this annual event each year to get locals into the Christmas spirit.

Local stores in Siouxland celebrate Small Business Saturday

"It requires a lot of time and a lot of passion but it's very fulfilling to build something on your

The Sioux City Police Department is participating in”No Shave November” to raise money for cancer research

The Sioux City Police Department is one of many who are partaking in the growing beard season.

Police searching for suspect after Saturday morning robbery

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Sioux City Police were called to a robbery at the Central Mart at 2501

Scroll to top
Skip to content