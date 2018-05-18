New police training simulator benefiting local law enforcement

A situation can turn deadly for law enforcers in a split second.

A new police training simulator is giving local law enforcement the ability to train for hundreds of different situations they may face while serving their communities.

The new VirTra system was paid for in part from a $100,000 grand from MRHD.

And, soon other law enforcement agencies will be able to use the new simulator.

The goal is to help better law enforcement across Siouxland.

"Officers, officers please help us. they just went in"

"Get behind us, get behind us"

This new training device puts law enforcement in a realistic situation they may face when out at a call.

It’s designed to get the trainee’s adrenaline pumping and helps them make split-second decisions in a safe environment.

"Anytime we can train those types of scenarios in a safe situation, not in life or death situations, it just makes that deputy better, more prepared," says Major Tony Wingert.

It’s the first time the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office has had their very own simulator.

For the Sioux City Police Department, it’s been nearly a decade since they’ve had an up-to-date training simulator.

"Over the years, as the new police officers have come on to the police department and haven’t had an opportunity to use a training simulator and at this point over half of the police officers on the police department haven’t trained on a simulator," says Sgt. Steve TenNapel

Chief Rex Mueller says the training device could help save lives.

"It will allow us to detect training issues, show, expose officers to things that they might not be exposed to if we did not have this kind of training available," says Chief Rex Mueller.

Law enforcement gave me the chance to try the new simulator to see just how fast a situation can escalate, and how important it is to try and de-escalate when out at a scene.

"Out on the street, you’re not always going to your weapon right away. I’ve never fired my weapon in the line of duty but, I have used my taser numerous times and so to have something to practice, using those things in a safe situation is huge," says Major Wingert.