Plaza Bowl to remain open following full purchase

After more than a year of uncertainty, one of Sioux City’s most-coveted bowling alleys is here to stay.

Representatives of J&B Investments say they’ve purchased Plaza Bowl.

The business teamed up with Klinger Properties, of Sioux City, to buy the bowling alley on Hamilton Blvd.

Plaza Bowl closed, and was auctioned off to Heritage Bank in January of last year, for $1.35 million.

J&B Investments leased the bowling alley until this month.

The announcement of a permanent transaction was made earlier.

"The secret out there is the 5,000 bowlers, from the Siouxland area, that we’ve seen come in, into the Plaza on the weekends, shocking even me, an avid bowler," said Plaza Bowl owner, Brian Atchison. "Bowling has evolved into a recreational fun center and we’re excited to be a part of it."

Owner, Brian Atchison, says the transaction with Heritage Bank was made for an "undisclosed" amount.

You can check out bowling deals and planned events on Plaza Bowl’s new Facebook page.