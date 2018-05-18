Sioux City Police Department hosts open house on Saturday, May 19

Sergeant Lori Noltze and Officer Jacob Noltze and K-9 Officer Odin stop by the KTIV News 4 Studios on Thursday, May 17, to talk about the Sioux City Police Department’s open house on Saturday, May 19.

"Community policing vehicles will be displayed along with a brand new Cadillac and the oldie but goodie Corvette. Child identification kits will be offered. Guided tours of the museum will be offered.Tom Munson will be on hand for that event. Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller will be there as well. Information on recruitment will be available. Some of the canine handlers and their officers will be there," said Sergeant Lori Noltze of the Sioux City Police Department.

"Odin is a six -year-old German Shepard. He’s been on the road for about four-and-a-half years. He has always been paired with me. We’ll be there doing demos, maybe some bite exercises, some obedience. We’ll be outside in the parking lot," said Officer Jacob Noltze of the Sioux City Police Department.

"We just want to come out and interact with the community and have them interact with us. Generally, when we deal with the public, it’s on their bad days or they have something going on where they need to make a report. We have no agenda here. Just come out. Meet the canines. Have some cake and refreshments and have fun," said Sgt. Lori Noltze.

"We’ll see you on Saturday," said Officer Jacob Noltze.

The Sioux City Police Department open house will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, at the Sioux City Police Department headquarters at 601 Douglas Street.