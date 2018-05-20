Sioux City Police welcome the public to headquarters

The Sioux City Police Department invited members of the public to their headquarters Saturday for an open house. 

Those who came to the open house got a tour of Police Headquarters. 

And, children at the event were able to partake in many interactive activities including demos with the K9 unit, fingerprinting and some lucky kids even got some cards and stickers to take home. 

The event allowed the public to tour the police museum which showcases the department’s history. 

This is the first time the department has done an open house like this. 

"So, this is just a way for the community to come out, kids to see us, interact with police officers on a positive level, see what we do behind the scenes, check out the museum, have some refreshments, get some goodies and just have fun," says Sgt. Lori Noltze with the Sioux City Police. 

Children at the event say they were so excited to be there and see all of the things the Sioux City Police are doing. Some of the kids at the event even say they want to be police officers when they grow up. 

"Because, I’d like to be one because I want to make sure no one gets hurt," says 5-year-old Lucas.

Police say they hope they can make this an annual event. 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
28°
Yankton
27°
Spencer
28°
Norfolk
25°
Storm Lake
27°
Denison
30°
Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Up to three inches will be possible in the far southern counties with less than an inch from Sioux City

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to the Orpheum Theater for one night

There was no cost to see the show but a donation of canned foods and non-perishable items were collected for

Siouxlanders share breakfast and their Christmas lists with Santa

Sioux City Parks and Recreation have held this annual event each year to get locals into the Christmas spirit.

Local stores in Siouxland celebrate Small Business Saturday

"It requires a lot of time and a lot of passion but it's very fulfilling to build something on your

The Sioux City Police Department is participating in”No Shave November” to raise money for cancer research

The Sioux City Police Department is one of many who are partaking in the growing beard season.

Police searching for suspect after Saturday morning robbery

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Sioux City Police were called to a robbery at the Central Mart at 2501

Scroll to top
Skip to content