Temperatures warm, brief break from wet weather

More cool, cloudy and occasionally wet weather has been with us Sunday.

Spotty showers will continue to move through this evening into the overnight hours.

Temperatures look to stay pretty steady in the 50s.

A few showers may linger in the morning especially east.

Also watch for some patchy fog with the amount of moisture near the ground.

By the afternoon things do dry out and we may even get a few peeks of sunshine.

Temperatures will begin warming up as we top out in the low 70s.

A small chance for some thunderstorms arrives late Monday night.

This is only the beginning; off and on thunderstorm chances will be with us from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday night.

Some storms may become strong during this time period.

It will be warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s through the week.

A few showers may linger Friday morning before we finally dry out some for the weekend.

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
28°
Yankton
27°
Spencer
28°
Norfolk
25°
Storm Lake
27°
Denison
30°
