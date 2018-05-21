Centsable Health: Asian Quinoa Salad

Asian Quinoa Salad
Makes 6 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
For the salad:
2 cups cooked Quinoa
1 cup red cabbage, shredded
1 cup frozen shelled and cooked edamame, thawed
1 red bell pepper, chopped
½ cup shredded carrots
For the dressing:
½ cup low sodium soy sauce
1 Tbsp. sesame oil
1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. chopped green onion
¼ cup chopped cilantro
1 Tbsp. sesame seeds
¼ tsp. grated fresh ginger
1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.
Whisk together dressing ingredients and pour over salad. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition information per serving: 147 calories; 5.2 g fat; 0.6 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 456.5 mg sodium; 19.9 g carbohydrate; 3.8 g fiber; 3.9 g sugar; 6 g protein