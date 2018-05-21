Centsable Health: Asian Quinoa Salad

Asian Quinoa Salad

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

For the salad:

2 cups cooked Quinoa

1 cup red cabbage, shredded

1 cup frozen shelled and cooked edamame, thawed

1 red bell pepper, chopped

½ cup shredded carrots

For the dressing:

½ cup low sodium soy sauce

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. chopped green onion

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

¼ tsp. grated fresh ginger

1/8 tsp. red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl and set aside.

Whisk together dressing ingredients and pour over salad. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 147 calories; 5.2 g fat; 0.6 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 456.5 mg sodium; 19.9 g carbohydrate; 3.8 g fiber; 3.9 g sugar; 6 g protein

KTIV Staff

KTIV Staff

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
29°
Yankton
26°
Spencer
28°
Norfolk
26°
Storm Lake
28°
Denison
30°
Winter storm continues into Sunday

Winter storm continues into Sunday

Snow will continue to fall off and on through the night with a few more inches likely in Sioux City

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

The Goodwill of the Great Plains hosts 78th annual Hat and Mitten Party

Kids were able to pick out what they wanted and bring it home for free.

Former South Sioux City police chief Scot Ford passes away

First promoted to Sergeant in 1979, Scot Ford became Chief of Police on September 26, 1989. 

Former President George H.W. Bush dies at age 94

The nation's 41st president served from 1989 to 1993, and eight years later watched his son George W. became the

Jill Miller brings holiday music to The Orpheum

Sioux City's own Jill Miller took to The Orpheum stage to bring concert-goers some traditional holiday classics, and some of

Parking downtown Sioux City during snow emergency

Parking will be banned on snow emergency routes during the snow emergency.

Scroll to top
Skip to content