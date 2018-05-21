Centsable Health: Two Bite Burgers

Two Bite Burgers

Makes 8 burgers

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

9 whole wheat small hamburger or slider buns, split, divided

1/4 cup minced onion

1 egg white

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Topping Variations:

Mango-Pineapple Salsa, Spicy Caramelized Onions or Creamy Yogurt-Feta Sauce (see recipes below)

Directions

Tear one hamburger bun into pieces. Place in food processor or blender container. Cover; pulse on and off, to form fine crumbs.

Combine Ground Beef, 1/2 cup bread crumbs, onion, egg white, garlic, salt and pepper in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight 1/2-inch thick mini patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 9 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 10 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 1-1/2 minutes before burgers are done, place rolls, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted.

Serve burgers in buns with Topping Variation(s), as desired. Close sandwiches.

Mango-Pineapple Salsa: Combine 1/2 cup finely diced ripe mango or 1/2 cup finely diced drained jarred ripe mango, 1/3 cup finely chopped fresh pineapple or 1/3 cup drained canned crushed pineapple, 1/4 cup finely chopped tomato, 1 to 2 tablespoons finely chopped jalapeño pepper, 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh mint, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 1 cup

Spicy Caramelized Onions: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add 3 cups thinly sliced yellow onions and 2 to 3 medium thinly sliced red or green jalapeño peppers or 6 thinly sliced baby sweet red bell peppers. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in 1/2 teaspoon cumin. Cook 15 to 18 minutes or until onions are very tender and golden brown, stirring frequently. Season with salt, as desired. Makes 1-1/2 cups

Creamy Yogurt-Feta Sauce: Combine 1/2 cup reduced-fat or nonfat plain or Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup reduced-fat or regular crumbled feta cheese, 2 tablespoons minced onion and 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano leaves in small bowl. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes about 3/4 cup

Nutrition information per serving: 240 calories; 7 g total Fat; 2 g saturated Fat; 32 mg cholesterol; 376mg sodium; 30g total carbohydrate; 4.6 g fiber 16g protein

KTIV Staff

KTIV Staff

