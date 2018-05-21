Driving away cancer stress

A non-profit in Charlotte, North Carolina helping cancer patients by giving them one less thing to stress about. 

ChemoCars provides free round-trip transportation to chemotherapy, radiation and other cancer treatments.

Founder Zach Bolster recognized this need while supporting his mother during her treatment for pancreatic cancer.

"After her passing we wanted to do something in her memory," Bolster says.  "Through her treatment we saw that many people were finding difficulty just getting a reliable ride to chemotherapy and because they were missing their treatments, it was affecting outcomes and they weren’t doing as well."

Patients contact ChemoCars, then the organization arranges for rides to and from appointments through Uber and Lyft.

There’s no cost to patients. 
 
"They get a text message with the make, model, color of the car, driver’s name, we watch it remotely, they get in the car and then they go to their treatment," Bolster explains.

His mother is still a big part of ChemoCars. It’s her cell phone number that patients call for assistance.

The cost for all rides are paid directly by ChemoCars through charitable donations.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2IMFHEG

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
28°
Yankton
27°
Spencer
28°
Norfolk
25°
Storm Lake
27°
Denison
30°
Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Up to three inches will be possible in the far southern counties with less than an inch from Sioux City

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to the Orpheum Theater for one night

There was no cost to see the show but a donation of canned foods and non-perishable items were collected for

Siouxlanders share breakfast and their Christmas lists with Santa

Sioux City Parks and Recreation have held this annual event each year to get locals into the Christmas spirit.

Local stores in Siouxland celebrate Small Business Saturday

"It requires a lot of time and a lot of passion but it's very fulfilling to build something on your

The Sioux City Police Department is participating in”No Shave November” to raise money for cancer research

The Sioux City Police Department is one of many who are partaking in the growing beard season.

Police searching for suspect after Saturday morning robbery

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Sioux City Police were called to a robbery at the Central Mart at 2501

Scroll to top
Skip to content