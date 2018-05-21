Driving away cancer stress

A non-profit in Charlotte, North Carolina helping cancer patients by giving them one less thing to stress about.

ChemoCars provides free round-trip transportation to chemotherapy, radiation and other cancer treatments.

Founder Zach Bolster recognized this need while supporting his mother during her treatment for pancreatic cancer.

"After her passing we wanted to do something in her memory," Bolster says. "Through her treatment we saw that many people were finding difficulty just getting a reliable ride to chemotherapy and because they were missing their treatments, it was affecting outcomes and they weren’t doing as well."

Patients contact ChemoCars, then the organization arranges for rides to and from appointments through Uber and Lyft.

There’s no cost to patients.



"They get a text message with the make, model, color of the car, driver’s name, we watch it remotely, they get in the car and then they go to their treatment," Bolster explains.

His mother is still a big part of ChemoCars. It’s her cell phone number that patients call for assistance.

The cost for all rides are paid directly by ChemoCars through charitable donations.

