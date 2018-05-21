Fire Station 4 opened to the public for EMS Week

The Sioux City Fire Rescue EMS Division is celebrating National EMS Week.

The EMS Division opened up Fire Station 4 this morning to the public.

The public was able to take tours of the two ambulances stationed at Fire Station 4, and meet their local EMT’s.

Jim Haden the EMS Director at Sioux City Fire Rescue says EMS Week is a time to celebrate and educate.

"We kind of have that goal in mind where we’re going to be celebrating a little bit internally, as well as creating some awareness for the public as to what we do and why we do it," said Jim Haden, EMS Director, Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The theme of this year’s EMS Week is "Stronger Together" which is fitting as the first year Sioux City Fire Rescue has had their own EMS Division.

If you were unable to make it out to Fire Station 4 today, you can visit Fire Station 1 tomorrow from 10:00 to 11:30, or Fire Station 3 from 10:00 to 11:30.