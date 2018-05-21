Food Bank of Siouxland’s ‘Leader of the Pack’ event June 23

Next month the Food Bank of Siouxland will hold their 8th annual ‘Leader of the Pack: Hunger Games’ event.

The Run-Walk-Bike event will be held June 23 at Adams Nature Preserve in McCook Lake, South Dakota. 

Proceeds from the event benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The event will have the standard 5K Run, 5K Walk, 15K Bike Ride and 1K Kids Run Run/Bike.

New this year will be a 15K Run and Outside-the-park bike ride.

Pre-registration ends on June 5.

For anyone who would like to register for the event, you can visit the Foodbank of Siouxland’s website.
 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
78°
Yankton
82°
Spencer
79°
Norfolk
81°
Storm Lake
77°
Denison
79°
Even Warmer Weather To Move Into Siouxland

Even Warmer Weather To Move Into Siouxland

Highs tomorrow look to go into the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Director of hit Disney animation films returns to hometown of Sioux City

Ron Clements was watching "Pinocchio" at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City when he fell in love with animation.

LAKES AREA NEWS: Arnolds Park City Council hears opposition over tax proposal

The Arnolds Park City Council Wednesday night heard concern over last month's action to put on the November ballot a

Gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell makes stop in Sioux City to talk Medicaid

Iowa Gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell stopped at Sioux City's Opportunities Unlimited to speak on how Medicaid is working since it's

Former KTIV meteorologist is in the path of Hurricane Florence

For the last two years, former KTIV meteorologist Ben Dorenbach has worked at the Fox affiliate in Greenville, South Carolina.

Murder trial in Sioux City stabbing pushed back to February

The trial of a Dakota City, Nebraska, woman charged with first-degree murder is being pushed back to February.

Scroll to top
Skip to content