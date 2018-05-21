Gubernatorial candidate stops in Sioux City

Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Norris brings his campaign to Sioux City.

Monday night he will speak at a fundraiser in Sioux City.

Monday afternoon, Norris stopped by the Woodbury County Democratic Party office to talk about his campaign. 

He says he’s going across Iowa to discuss "Iowa’s Future." 

Norris says his focus is on mental health, education and investing in the workforce.

"These Future forums are to sort of help address critical data, the fact that half of our babies in Iowa are born eligible for Medicaid, free-reduced lunch has doubled in the last 15 years, that’s a key indicator that we have increasing struggles in our schools with students coming from very economically stressed households," says John Norris 

Norris also made a stop in Sioux Center this morning. 

He’s one of six Democrats running for the right to face Republican Governor Kim Reynolds in November.

The Iowa Primary is June 5th.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
28°
Yankton
27°
Spencer
28°
Norfolk
25°
Storm Lake
27°
Denison
30°
Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Accumulating snow and gusty winds overnight

Up to three inches will be possible in the far southern counties with less than an inch from Sioux City

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to the Orpheum Theater for one night

There was no cost to see the show but a donation of canned foods and non-perishable items were collected for

Siouxlanders share breakfast and their Christmas lists with Santa

Sioux City Parks and Recreation have held this annual event each year to get locals into the Christmas spirit.

Local stores in Siouxland celebrate Small Business Saturday

"It requires a lot of time and a lot of passion but it's very fulfilling to build something on your

The Sioux City Police Department is participating in”No Shave November” to raise money for cancer research

The Sioux City Police Department is one of many who are partaking in the growing beard season.

Police searching for suspect after Saturday morning robbery

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Sioux City Police were called to a robbery at the Central Mart at 2501

Scroll to top
Skip to content