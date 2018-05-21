Royal Wedding photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released three official photos of their wedding day.

The pictures were taken after Harry and Meghan took their carriage ride Saturday through the town of Windsor.

A palace spokesperson said the Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebration of their wedding and they feel lucky to be able to share their day with everyone who gathered in Windsor and to all those who watched the wedding on TV.

They thanked everyone who sent messages of support.

Alexi Lubomirski took the pictures, who said it was an honor to take these official portraits.

One photo shows just the duke and duchess on the terrace steps at Windsor Castle.

Another picture shows them with Meghan’s mother, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and the royal family.

And a third picture shows the Duke and Duchess with their page boys and bridesmaids.

Photograph One: The Duke and Duchess are pictured in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right):



Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge



Middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Her Majesty The Queen, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, His Royal Highness Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney



Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt



Photograph Two: The Duke and Duchess are pictured in Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle with (left-to-right):



Back row: Master Brian Mulroney, Miss Remi Litt, Miss Rylan Litt, Master Jasper Dyer, His Royal Highness Prince George, Miss Ivy Mulroney, Master John Mulroney



Front row: Miss Zalie Warren, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, Miss Florence van Cutsem



Photograph Three: The Duke and Duchess are pictured together on the East Terrace, Windsor Castle.

