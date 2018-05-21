South Sioux City schools on lockdown after student makes verbal threat

The South Sioux City High School, Middle School and Cardinal Elementary went on lockdown Monday morning after a High School student made a verbal threat, Lance Swanson the communications director with South Sioux City schools said.

Swanson said no one was hurt and the student has been found and law enforcement is talking with the student.

Swanson said they take all threats seriously and staff and students are used to training.

Swanson said everyone is safe and they will come out of lockdown soon.