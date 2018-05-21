Turning warmer & more humid with storm chances

After a three day rainy and cool stretch, temperatures will be heading upward on us.  

Along with warmer temperatures, humidity levels will be on the rise which will lead to some chances of thunderstorms.  

As a warm front starts to move in, we could see a few isolated thundershowers get going late tonight into Tuesday morning.  

That rain should fade away meaning most of Tuesday afternoon will likely be dry.  

Then better chances of thunderstorms move in Tuesday night, a few of which could become strong.  

Wednesday will give us a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms with better chances again moving in by Wednesday night.  

We’ll still see a slight chance of a thundershower Thursday.  

We’ll see a better chance on Thursday night and we can’t rule out a lingering thundershower on Friday.  

It’s looking like we’ll dry out for the weekend.  

Highs will be pretty consistent as we’ll top out in the mid 80s for most of the week although as I mentioned, it will be rather humid.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

