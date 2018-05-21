Warrior Hotel Project progressing

It’s a building rich in History.

Now developers are looking ahead to the future of the Warrior Hotel building.

They say construction could start as early as July.

"Construction plans and specifications are being finalized right now," says Roger Caudron, Spokesperson for the Warrior Hotel Project.

A big part of getting ahead on the project was reaching a franchise agreement.

An agreement is now in the final stages to make the hotel an Autograph by Marriott Hotel.

"It was in the last couple of weeks that, that was approved. So, we’ve got our franchise agreement. Little tidbits of the final details, I believe we have a final franchise agreement now in hand here ready to sign," says Caudron.

The project is set to include 146 luxury hotel rooms, three to five restaurants, including a rooftop restaurant and bar.

In addition, there will also be 22 apartments.

City officials say they are excited to see a project like this in Sioux City.

"I’m really, really looking forward to it. It’s a beautiful building, structurally it’s safe and it has so much potential. I think it’s going to be a great addition to the downtown," says City Council Member Rhonda Capron.

And, project officials are excited to offer a new source of downtown entertainment.

"It is big city living in Sioux City. It’s a concept that we don’t have here. We have great hotels but, we don’t have this kind of a concept.

Construction on the hotel is expected to be fairly quick.

If it gets underway in the third quarter of this year, the project could be completed as early as December of 2019.