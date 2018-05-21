Wet and cool start to the workweek

Cool and wet weather prevailed through the weekend and more showers are with us as we start the workweek. A few spotty sprinkles or isolated showers are will be lingering early this morning but moisture should be exiting before the midday. Left behind will be mainly cloudy skies but a few peeks of sun are possible, especially during the afternoon. A few storms are possible overnight as a warm front begins to approach from the west. This continues to be the focus for some scattered thunderstorm activity Tuesday into Wednesday. The best chance looks to be Tuesday night through Wednesday. A rouge strong to even severe storm is possible Wednesday, mainly across NE Nebraska.

The cold front then begins to approach Thursday night and this looks to also spark up some storms with some showers possibly lingering into Friday. The good news is that after an active workweek, conditions look to quiet down just in time for the weekend. High pressure will build in giving us mainly sunny skies right into next week. Temperature wise, highs climb well above average this week. Reading today will be the coolest of the next 7-days with temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s mainly. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs are surging into the upper 80s with potentially some of us across the south rising up into the low 90s. Stay cool if you have to be outside!

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

