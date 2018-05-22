Denison dealership owner facing several charges

An Iowa man is behind bars after he is arrested on multiple felony charges. 

57-year-old Robert Adams faces 14 counts of theft, one count of fraudulent practices and one count of ongoing criminal conduct. 

An investigation led by the Iowa Department of Transportation has found, what they call, fraudulent business practices at Adams Motor Company in Denison. 

The Iowa Department of Transportation is currently in the process of revoking Adam’s vehicle dealer’s license. 

Now, this all started after customers were alleging that Adams was mishandling money from services related to vehicle purchases. 

According to the investigation led by the Iowa D-O-T money that customers paid for title transfers, warranty contracts, as well as protection plans, were all kept by the dealership. 

That left customers without the coverage they were paying for. 

Adam’s lawyer says Adams is innocent and will be exonerated. 

His arraignment is set for June 15th in Crawford County. 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
18°
Yankton
20°
Spencer
15°
Norfolk
23°
Storm Lake
14°
Denison
16°
Chilly weather to start work week

Chilly weather to start work week

We stay chilly but dry for the next few days with highs in the 20s Monday and Tuesday.

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

NEBRASKA STATE PATROL: dozens of motorist assist calls since midnight

I-80 westbound was closed due to this and other crashes in the area for approximately 2.5 hours.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” comes to the Orpheum Theater for one night

There was no cost to see the show but a donation of canned foods and non-perishable items were collected for

Siouxlanders share breakfast and their Christmas lists with Santa

Sioux City Parks and Recreation have held this annual event each year to get locals into the Christmas spirit.

Local stores in Siouxland celebrate Small Business Saturday

"It requires a lot of time and a lot of passion but it's very fulfilling to build something on your

The Sioux City Police Department is participating in”No Shave November” to raise money for cancer research

The Sioux City Police Department is one of many who are partaking in the growing beard season.

Scroll to top
Skip to content